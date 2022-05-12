Government spending $3.5-million on two projects to improve abortion access in Canada

The federal government is spending 3.5-million dollars on two projects to improve abortion access in Canada.



The funding stems from a year-old budget pledge to spend 45-million over three years to help organizations make sexual and reproductive information and services more available.



The money will go to projects by the National Abortion Federation and Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights.



Controversy over how the U-S Supreme Court may rule on the landmark Roe versus Wade case in the United States is bringing renewed attention to abortion on both sides of the border.



Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the legal battle has been won in Canada, but access to abortion remains a significant challenge for too many Canadians.



The announcement also came ahead of today's annual anti-abortion March for Life rally on Parliament Hill.