Government warned about work hours for international students

Public servants warned the federal government that allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could detract from their studies.



And they said it could have unintended consequences like undermining the objective of temporary foreign worker programs.



That's according to internal documents obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law.



The documents were prepared for former immigration minister Sean Fraser.



The government was looking at waiving the restriction on the number of hours international students could work off-campus.



They ended up deciding to do that.



Immigration Minister Marc Miller extended the waiver until the end of this academic year, saying he doesn't want to penalize students who are already paying more to study in Canada.



But says he intends to lower the number of hours international students can work again.



He says it should be somewhere between 20 and 40 hours in a week.



Miller says internal work by the department shows more than 80 per cent of international students work more than 20 hours a week.