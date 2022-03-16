Governor General meets with the Queen for the first time

Governor General Mary Simon has met with the Queen for the first time in person in London.



Simon congratulated Elizabeth on her historic 70 years on the throne.



Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser, also met with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the first time since becoming Governor General in July.



The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being commemorated across the Commonwealth this year.



The Governor General's visit to London also included a meeting with Canada's high commissioner in the U-K, Ralph Goodale, and a ceremonial tree planting.



Simon will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait starting tomorrow.



Simon and the Queen have met virtually once before, leading up to her installation as Canada's first Indigenous Governor General in July.