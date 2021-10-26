Governor General presented with first poppy of the 2021 National Poppy Campaign

The Governor General has received the first poppy of the 2021 National Poppy Campaign.

The Royal Canadian Legion's Dominion President Bruce Julian presented Mary Simon with the ceremonial poppy in a small ceremony at Rideau Hall with several veterans and cadets in attendance.

This is the 100th anniversary of the Poppy as Canada's national symbol of remembrance after it was adopted by The Great War Veterans' Association in 1921.

Funds donated through the National Poppy Campaign are distributed locally to support veterans and their families, communities, and promote remembrance.

The campaign officially launches on the last Friday in October - which is this upcoming Friday.