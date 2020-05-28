Grab that umbrella before you head out

Niagara is under a special weather statement today warning of the chance of some heavy rain.

Environment Canada says rain is heading this way from Ohio and is expected to cross Lake Erie and sections of Lake Ontario midday.

The weather office says there is the potential for rainfall amounts in the 20 to 40 millimetre range in some areas by this evening.

The system is associated with the remnants of tropical depression Bertha and is weakening as it moves northward.

There is still uncertainty about which area will receive the highest amount of rain, however rainfall warnings may be issued this morning.