Grads invited to virtual dance party

Pathstone Mental Health is inviting all 2020 graduates to take part in Neon Night, A Virtual Dance Party.

In partnership with FirstOntario Credit Union it will be a chance to celebrate with friends and families.

The dance party is free to view and will feature a few surprises and a slew of celebrities giving props and advice.

Pathstone officials say without giving too much away, they have video messages from music superstars, NHL players, comedians and actors.

The festivities kick off Friday, June 26th at 8 pm and will stream at events.pathstonefoundation.ca