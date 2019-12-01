Grand Old Christmas Festival inspires holiday spirit in Port Colborne

Now that it's officially December, people in Port Colborne can start getting into the Christmas spirit with the 43rd annual Grand Old Christmas Festival.

The yearly tradition at Port Colborne Historical & Marine Museum will be from noon until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Assistant Curator Michelle Mason says the festival offers some holiday nostalgia.

"We have log sawing and branding at the Blacksmith's Shop, we have candle dipping, you can print your own Christmas Card on the heritage press, you can make your own wreath, you can make an ornament, and there's carriage rides, there's a visit with Santa, there's Christmas pudding. We have it all."

While some activities are free, there is a small cost for some events such as the carriage rides ($2).

Mason says about 1,200 people take part in the festival every year.