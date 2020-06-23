Grand prize for Community Care 50/50 draw surpasses $13,000

The grand prize for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold's 50/50 draw has surpassed $13,000.

Tickets are being sold online for $10 until Friday at noon.

The big draw is at 12:30 p.m.

The fundraiser is the latest attempt to recoup some of the fundraising dollars that have been lost due of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Community Care has had to cancel 25 events that were expected to bring in a combined $400,000.