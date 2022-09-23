Grande Parade set to return to St. Catharines streets on Saturday

The 2022 Grande Parade is all set for this weekend.

The parade will make its way through downtown St. Catharines Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m. (See the full parade route below)

A number of roads will be closed off for the event and people coming into the area are reminded to arrive early.

The weekend will also be the final weekend of festivities at Montebello Park.

The food, wine, and entertainment hub will be open Friday 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.- 11 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

