Grandfather and grandson arrested and facing child pornography charges

A Niagara Falls grandfather and grandson have been arrested on child pornography charges.

The investigation by Niagara Regional Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began back in october of 2020.

The 77 year old Dimitrios Karounos and 28 year old Dimitri Karounos have now been charged with the following.

Dimitrios KAROUNOS:

One Count of Possession of Child Pornography Sec. 163.1(4) CC

One Count of Accessing Child Pornography Sec. 163.1 (4.1) CC

One Count of Make Available Child Pornography Sec. 163.1 (3) CC

Dimitri KAROUNOS:

One Count of Possession of Child Pornography Sec. 163.1(4) CC

Anyone with information on child victimization are asked to contact police or report concerns at cybertip.ca.