Grandmother in Niagara wins $1M says she is going to enjoy senior years 'worry-free'

A Jordan grandmother has won $1M.

Judith Prudhomme matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 14, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The 74-year-old grandmother, said she is a regular lottery player and always plays ENCORE.

“I looked up the winning numbers while I was making supper. I was in disbelief when I realized I won,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “When I told my husband, he knew I wasn’t joking because I was so excited!”

She plans to invest and share her winnings with her children.

“I’m going to enjoy my senior years worry-free!” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at All Ways Convenience on King Street in Vineland.