Grandpa in Smithville celebrates first big lotto win

A Smithville grandpa is celebrating his first big lottery win.

Nick Seminchuk matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 22nd, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000.

He says this is his first big win and he always plays Quick Picks.

"I checked the ticket and saw Big Winner and didn't know how much I won," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his win.

The father of one and grandfather of two said it’s hard to describe how he’s feeling. “You just go numb – your brain goes to sleep,” he laughed.

He plans to share his win with this family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on St. Catharines Street in Smithville.