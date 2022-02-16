Grandparent scam continues to plague Niagara seniors

Niagara Police are pleading with the public to talk to their elder family members.

That as a scam known as the "grandparent scam" continues to be a major problem in the region.

In the last week alone $50,000 has been stolen from residents.

Since February 2nd a total of $120,000 has been taken using the scam.

Police are hoping that people will take a "NRP me plus three" approach to scams.

Seek out information from an official source, educate yourself and then educate three persons in your life who may be vulnerable to becoming victims of scam crime.

Officials remind people to always verify who is calling, Stop and take some time to process what you have been told, to see if it makes sense, ask a trusted friend or family member for their opinion, and if you're in doubt, call your local police service.

If you have any information about suspects involved in the grandparent scam you are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009076.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

