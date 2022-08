The St. Catharines Grantham Lions will hold a 'Party in the Park' tomorrow.

The family-friendly event will be held from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the Grantham Lions Park at 732 Niagara Street.

Officials say there will be food trucks, live music, beer and wine selections, and lawn games.

Some of the performers include Laurel & Hulley, JAMMR, and Riders On The Storm: A Live Celebration Of The Doors.

Click here for more information.