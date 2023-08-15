Grape and Wine festival one month away

We are one month away from the kickoff to the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.

This year the festival will open with the Montebello Wine and Culinary Village in downtown St. Catharines.

Wine sampling, live music, and a family fun zone will be set up on the weekends of September 15 – 17 and 22 - 24.

The Pied Piper Parade is scheduled for September 16 and begins with a Carousel Players Puppet Workshop at 9:30 a.m. and the parade 11 a.m.

The Grande Parade will go September 23rd at 11 am and will include dozens of floats, marching bands, and community groups.

Grape & Wine Festival Executive Director Dorian Anderson says, “Whether you’re a wine lover, a foodie, a live music fan, or you just want to experience one of Canada’s most unique

homecoming celebrations, this year’s Niagara Grape & Wine Festival really does have something for everyone in one beautiful location."

For more information visit https://niagarawinefestival.com/