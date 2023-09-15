Grape and Wine festival takes over Montebello Park this weekend

The Grape and Wine Festival returns to Montebello Park this weekend.

Over 125 VQA wines will be available to taste at the park.

The festivities include a full main stage musical lineup with the Darcy's tonight.

Niagara's own My Son the Hurricane will headline the mainstage tomorrow night.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Dorian Anderson discuss this year's festival on The Drive.

The festival Grande Parade is on tap for next weekend.

https://niagarawinefestival.com/