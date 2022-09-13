Grape and Wine festivities set to begin across Niagara

The Grape and Wine Festival is back full tilt this year.

The events begin tomorrow with the Grape Growers of Ontario Celebrity Luncheon.

Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury will be the guest over at Club Roma in St. Catharines.

The Grape King will also be named after at the event.

The festivities at Montebello Park begin this weekend with the Grand Parade planned for next Saturday.

https://www.grapeandwinefestival.com/