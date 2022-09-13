Grape and Wine festivities set to begin across Niagara
The Grape and Wine Festival is back full tilt this year.
The events begin tomorrow with the Grape Growers of Ontario Celebrity Luncheon.
Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury will be the guest over at Club Roma in St. Catharines.
The Grape King will also be named after at the event.
The festivities at Montebello Park begin this weekend with the Grand Parade planned for next Saturday.
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
-
Debbie Zimmerman Grape Growers luncheon to kick of Grape and Wine
Debbie Zimmerman Grape Growers luncheon to kick of Grape and Wine
-
View From The Drive Thru Sept 13
View From The Drive Thru Sept 13