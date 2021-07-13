Grape and Wine plans smaller, pandemic friendly events for this fall

Organizers with the Grape and Wine Festival are planning for a pandemic-friendly return to downtown St. Catharines this fall.

Although the large celebration in Montebello Park is still not feasible as Ontario continues to move through the reopening plans, organizers plan to bring some of the feel of the festival to the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

They are planning to have some of the bands that traditionally perform in the park put on smaller, more intimate performances in the backyard space of the PAC.

The performances would include a wine garden, VIP seating, and selfie-stations for the 200 people attending per show.

Executive Director for the festival Dorian Anderson told St. Catharines city council she also plans to bring back the Discovery Pass in September, which serves as a large draw for people from outside the region.

The pass would include 20 wineries and 20 culinary partners.

St. Catharines City Council approved a new $60,000 fee-for-service agreement with the Festival for this year.