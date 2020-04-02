Grape Growers of Ontario are donating ventilators to Niagara Health
Grape Growers of Ontario say they will be donating ventilators to Niagara Health.
In a press release, Debbie Zimmerman, CEO of Grape Growers of Ontario says: “Ventilators are a vital piece of equipment to manage those most seriously affected by this virus, and the Grape Growers of Ontario want to do our part to help in these difficult times.”
The ventilators, which can cost $66,000 per unit, are needed to treat severe cases of COVID-19.
They also challenge their industry partners, businesses and suppliers to step up and invest in needed resources for Ontario communities to tackle COVID-19.
Niagara Health Foundation has launched an online community campaign to help support Niagara Health in their efforts to combat COVID-19.
