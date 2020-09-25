Grape & Wine festival enters final weekend while Culture Days kicks off
There's plenty to do in Niagara this weekend as one festival begins and another one ends.
This is the last weekend for the 2020 edition of the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.
Along with the Discovery Pass fun at local wineries, this weekend also features the Meridian Porch Parade.
The parade will be livestreamed tomorrow afternoon from 1 until 2:30, showcasing neighbourhoods decked out in their Grape and Wine best.
Meanwhile Culture Days kicks off in St. Catharines tonight featuring the online TD Niagara Jazz Festival's presentation of Bill Mays.
Self-guided tours of the St. Catharines Museum and Niagara Artists Centre are also available.
This year Culture Days will run until October 25th with a variety of free online and in-person activities.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 19Tim and Rob ask the question: How long can these high house prices last?
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 30Not Suicide. Not Today. was launched this month by the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction to mark September as Suicide Prevention Month. CAMH hopes Not Today. will keep the conversation about suicide going beyond September. But a lot of people are uncomfortable and worried about saying the wrong thing. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Dr. Juveria Zaheer, who is an emergency room psychiatrist and researcher at CAMH about how to talk about suicide and about the Not Today. campaign.
-