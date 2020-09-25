Grape & Wine festival enters final weekend while Culture Days kicks off

There's plenty to do in Niagara this weekend as one festival begins and another one ends.

This is the last weekend for the 2020 edition of the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.

Along with the Discovery Pass fun at local wineries, this weekend also features the Meridian Porch Parade.

The parade will be livestreamed tomorrow afternoon from 1 until 2:30, showcasing neighbourhoods decked out in their Grape and Wine best.

Meanwhile Culture Days kicks off in St. Catharines tonight featuring the online TD Niagara Jazz Festival's presentation of Bill Mays.

Self-guided tours of the St. Catharines Museum and Niagara Artists Centre are also available.

This year Culture Days will run until October 25th with a variety of free online and in-person activities.