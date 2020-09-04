Great Canadian Gaming to reopen casinos in Ontario and New Brunswick Sept. 28
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says it will reopen its casinos on Sept. 28 in Ontario and New Brunswick that have been closed since March 16.
The Toronto-based company says 11 Ontario casinos will adhere to provincial guidelines, which include indoor limits of 50 people and no operation of table games or other amenities.
Its casino in New Brunswick will also open that day, with guests limited to 25 per cent of capacity, availability of a bit more than half its slot machines and the suspension of most amenities.
The company says it continues to work with the Nova Scotia Gaming Corp. to reopen its two properties in the province.
British Columbia casinos remain closed as mandated by the province.
Chief executive Rod Baker says gaming revenues will be significantly reduced due to operating restrictions in about half of the 25 casinos that will reopen.
Niagara's two casino's are operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, and remain closed.
