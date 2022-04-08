Great Canadian Midway on Clifton Hill will be closed until Monday after deadly shooting

The Great Canadian Midway on Clifton Hill will remain closed until Monday after a shooting killed one person.

Police were called to a reported shooting in the tourist district near the Great Canadian Midway at 12:30 a.m. today.

Officers arrived to find three gunshot victims.

One victim was pronounced dead, and the other two were rushed to hospital.

One victim is currently listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition.

Police are not releasing the age and gender of the victims.

A blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4 Door Pick Up truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, it has visible damage, and is missing a door handle and the front licence plate.

The area of Clifton Hill is currently closed to car traffic and pedestrians as NRP forensic teams investigate.

The Midway, a popular arcade attraction, confirmed to CKTB it will be closed until Monday.