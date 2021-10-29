Great grandparents in St. Catharines win $100,000 after buying ticket at Giant Tiger

A St. Catharines couple is $100,000 richer after playing the lottery earlier this month.

Charles and Constance Leaver matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 9, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

They are regular lottery players and always add ENCORE.

“We were going to our son’s house for Thanksgiving dinner and checked our ticket before we left. We couldn’t believe it!” shared Constance while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “We’re still in shock!”

The retired great-grandparents said they plan to complete some home renovations and purchase some gifts for their family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on Scott Street in St. Catharines.