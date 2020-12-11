GREAT HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE EXPRESS IS UNDERWAY

Today, is the day the White House of Rock and Talk hosts our annual Great Holiday Food Drive Express in support of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

It's the day we ask you to help us "Stuff the Bus" with donations to help those in need this Christmas season

The event looks a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year we will have a "GHFD Express" bus making its rounds throughout St. Catharines and Thorold until 6 p.m. tonight.

It'll start at Market Square in downtown St. Catharines and people are asked to bring food or monetary donations to one of the drop off locations set up.

If you can’t make it out to one of the stops but still want to help, consider heading online or texting in your donation.

You can find a list of all the drop off locations here and we also have a link on our website for those wishing to make a monetary donation.