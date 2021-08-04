Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls welcoming back guests next week

Guests will be howling in the halls of Great Wolf Lodge again next week.

The popular Niagara Falls destination will be welcoming back guests starting on Friday, August 13th.

Guest occupancy will be limited to 50 percent due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the stay includes access to the water park, eateries, and other attractions.

Vice President and General Manager Keith Simmonds is excited to welcome back Pack Members after being closed for more than 500 days. "Our standards for safe play have always been high. These times have given us the opportunity to raise our level of care even higher. Our enhanced approach to staying safe and healthy through the Great Wolf Paw Pledge allows our guests to worry less and once again enjoy time together as a family.”

Great Wolf Lodge locations across North America have worked with medical experts, health officials, and sanitation specialists to develop a return plan.

The local destination employs more than 800 people.

While the Niagara Falls location was closed, officials used to time to complete upgrades to the water park and finished a 7 month long roof reshingling project.

Back in March, Simmonds had expressed hope to fully reopen this summer.