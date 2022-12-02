Great Wolf Lodge Wins Business of the Year at the Canadian Tourism Awards

Great Wolf Lodge has been awarded the Air Canada Business of the Year Award.

The Canadian Tourism Awards recognize success, leadership, and innovation in Canada’s tourism industry.

The Business of the Year Award is presented to a tourism business that exemplifies the industries best practices in all aspects of its operations.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our Wolf Pack. They bring their passion and professionalism to work every day and that’s what makes Great Wolf Lodge such an amazing experience for our guests. To be a part of creating memories for families is a privilege for which we are grateful. We are appreciative of our industry peers and business partners for their contributions in rejuvenating and redefining tourism. We are humbled by this recognition and it is an honour to be considered along-side an astute group of peers.” said Shannon Allen, General Manager.