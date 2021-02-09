Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce members do not want 'locals only' requirements for businesses

Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce members don't think it will be necessary to ask businesses to serve local customers only as the province transitions back to the colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system.

The Stay at Home order will be ending for most parts of the province, including Niagara, on February 16th.

But Toronto, York, and Peel will remain under the order until at least February 22nd.

During the summer and fall when residents worried about 'region hopping' from hot spots, some Niagara restaurants chose to limit their clientele to locals only.

GNCC CEO Mishka Balsom says members believe making that a requirement would be unnecessary and difficult to enforce.

"Our numbers have been trending in the right direction. Travelling to other places is at a minimal amount at this point and it's different when we talk about the summertime instead of looking at the time that we're in right now."

Balsom says none of the GNCC members have spoken in favour of bringing in the measure at this point.

We expect to learn what tier of the colour-coded system Niagara will fall under later this week.

