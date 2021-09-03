Greek Community of Niagara keeps festival spirit alive with takeout option

A staple of the end of summer for many people in Niagara has once again had to change things up a bit due to the pandemic.

Instead of the traditional festival, the Greek Community of Niagara will be hosting 'A Taste of Greece' to celebrate their culture.

People can join in the celebration by getting some take out food from the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church as 585 Niagara Street in St. Catharines.

Food can be picked up on a walk-in, take out basis. There will be no festival activities as the community adheres to COVID-19 protocols.

Organizers made a similar move last year to keep the spirit of the Greek Festival alive while still keeping supporters safe.

The festival typically drew in hundreds of people with delicious food, traditional entertainment, and an Agora Marketplace.