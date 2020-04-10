Greek Festival cancels 2020 celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Niagara Greek Festival has decided to cancel the 2020 celebration.

The festival was scheduled for this coming Labour Day weekend.

The Greek Community of Niagara has announcing today that the 2020 Niagara Greek Festival is being cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty and particularly for the safety of all Niagara Greek Festival visitors, performers, vendors, sponsors and volunteers.

They say while they are extremely saddened and disappointed, planning for the 2021 Niagara Greek Festival starts today.

They are hopeful and confident that they will be able to share the aromas, sounds, tastes and traditions of Greece right here in Niagara.