Green bin use up as Niagara's garbage has been picked up bi-weekly for a year now
It's been a year since garbage started being picked up every other week in Niagara.
The region marked the anniversary today by acknowledging residents for their 'amazing work' in increasing the use of the Green Bin.
Green Bin tonnage is up 24% and garbage tonnage is down almost 16%.
Recycling tonnages have also increased by almost 8% since the new collection changes came into place.
Niagara Region launched the new curbside collection changes on Oct. 19, 2020, which also saw the new collection contract split between GFL Environmental Inc., and Miller Waste Systems Inc.
