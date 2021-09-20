Green Party Leader has lost home riding of Toronto Centre
The Canadian Press is projecting that Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has lost in the Ontario riding of Toronto Centre.
This was her third time seeking the downtown Toronto seat, considered a Liberal stronghold.
She lost to former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau in the 2019 federal election.
She also ran unsuccessfully in an October 2020 byelection, losing to Liberal Marci Ien, who was re-elected tonight.
That contest took place about three weeks after Paul won the Green Party leadership race.
-
AM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Glenn McCannAM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Glenn McCann
-
view from the drive thru - Prickly Political Challengeview from the drive thru - Prickly Political Challenge
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR SEP 21 - DR. KARIM ALIPreparing to use vaccination passports in Ontario this week. Pfizer and Moderna receiving Health Canada approval. It’s likely COVID-19 will become endemic in the future. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.