Green Party Leader has lost home riding of Toronto Centre

The Canadian Press is projecting that Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has lost in the Ontario riding of Toronto Centre.

This was her third time seeking the downtown Toronto seat, considered a Liberal stronghold.

She lost to former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau in the 2019 federal election.

She also ran unsuccessfully in an October 2020 byelection, losing to Liberal Marci Ien, who was re-elected tonight.

That contest took place about three weeks after Paul won the Green Party leadership race.