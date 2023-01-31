Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner not ruling out Liberal leadership bid

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner isn't ruling out a bid for the leadership of the Ontario Liberals.



The Liberals have been without a permanent leader since Steven Del Duca stepped down last year following a devastating election loss.



Several Liberals have publicly said they're exploring a run at the top job, including MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and current Ontario Liberal caucus member Ted Hsu.



But a group of Liberals including former cabinet ministers Deb Matthews and Liz Sandals released a letter Sunday urging Schreiner to join the party and run for the leadership.



Schreiner released a response saying he is going to take time to think about their arguments.



He says he has no ambition to lead any party other than the Greens, but first wants to get thoughts from his Guelph constituents, his family, friends and colleagues.