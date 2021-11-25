Green Party selects youngest, first trans person to lead a federal party
Astrophysicist Amita Kuttner has been chosen as interim leader of the Green party of Canada.
Kuttner, an expert in black holes, was appointed Wednesday by the Greens' federal Council to lead the party until a new leader is elected next year.
30 yr old Kuttner, is the youngest person, the first trans person and person of east-Asian descent to lead a federal political party.
Kuttner stood against Annamie Paul for the Green leadership last year, has been a vocal advocate for action to address flooding and climate change.
