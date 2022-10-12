Green Party slamming leaked report on Ontario hospital wait times

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says a leaked report showing that emergency room wait times for in-patient hospital beds have increased more than 50 per cent since last year is ``shocking and shameful.''

The Toronto Star says the Ontario Health report obtained by the Liberals shows an average of 884 people a day were waiting for in-patient beds in the province in August.

That's up 53 per cent over the same month last year.

Liberal MPP Dr. Adil Shamji says the report shows the health-care system has nosedived heading into an expected increase in flu and COVID-19 cases.

Schreiner says things will only get worse if Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones continue to remain silent on the health-care crisis.