Green Party wants to increase the independence of the province's chief medical officer of health
Ontario's Greens want to increase the independence of the province's chief medical officer of health and boost oversight of long-term care.
The party that is running in the spring election with one incumbent member is set to launch its platform in Toronto today.
A section of promises on health-care and other services shared with The Canadian Press includes the idea of making the Chief Medical Officer of Health a watchdog-like role with annual reporting.
The party also intends to create a formal oversight system for medical directors of long-term care homes and define the roles of various ministries that oversee long-term care during health emergencies.
The Greens say they would also raise wages for personal support workers, spend more on home care and establish a basic income program for unpaid family caregivers.
The party is also focusing on mental health by promising more youth-specific services and a provincewide crisis line for mental health emergencies.