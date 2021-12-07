Greenbelt Academy & Early Learning Centre latest living wage employer
Greenbelt Academy & Early Learning Centre in Grimsby has become the latest business in Niagara to become a living wage employer.
The centre offers nature-immersion preschool and kindergarten programs, and a one day a week K-6 program.
They currently employ one part time and nine full time employees.
Joelle Kanakis, Co-Director and Co-Owner, Greenbelt Academy says, “We wanted to become a Living Wage Employer because we wanted to make a commitment to enhancing the lives of our employees and the community. By paying a living wage we believe that we are making an investment in the long-term prosperity of the economy by fostering a dedicated, skilled and healthy workforce,”
The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set the local Certified Living Wage at $18.90 per hour.
The living wage is defined as the amount workers need to earn to be able to live in an area and still participate in the community.
-
AM Roundtable - Glen McCann and Ted MouradianAM Roundtable - Glen McCann and Ted Mouradian
-
Brock University and balancing in person lecturesTim talks to Brock Interim President Lynn Wells about balancing in person and online education
-
view from the drive thru - National Letter Writing Dayview from the drive thru - National Letter Writing Day