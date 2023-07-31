Greg and Diane Slaight's $60 million gift largest in Niagara Health history

Niagara Health Foundation says the contribution from philanthropists Greg and Diane Slaight will "transform the care that patients receive."

Most of the donation, $45-million, will address priority patient care needs for the Niagara's 485 thousand residents.

Ten million dollars will support the Walker Cancer Centre and $5-million of the gift will support building the new South Niagara Hospital.

In recognition of the support for the South Niagara Hospital, the Diagnostic Imaging Unit will be known as the "Slaight Family Diagnostic Imaging Unit."

"This gift is made possible by my father, Allan Slaight. His business success and his generosity allow us to make this gift," says donor Greg Slaight.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health says "there are no words to adequately express our gratitude for this unprecedented philanthropic donation that will change lives. This gift will positively impact patient care while enhancing the work environment for Niagara Health staff. It is a testament to the Slaight family's commitment to the Niagara community."