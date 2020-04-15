iHeartRadio
Greg Frewin magic show free tonight on YouTube

Greg Frewin

For anyone needing a little magic in their lives right now, Niagara’s most well known magician is putting on a free show.

Several magician friends from around the world will be joining Greg Frewin for an online magic show tonight in support of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society.

 He will be livestreaming show from his Niagara Falls theatre on YouTube from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Here is the YouTube Stream Link: https://youtu.be/6moYdHS8TYc

