Grey Cup fever takes over Hamilton today

It's Grey Cup Sunday in Hamilton today.

The 108th Grey Cup will be played at Tim Hortons Field to decide the Canadian Football League championship for the 2021 season.

The game will see the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats battle for a win.

The Grey Cup is making a return after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Canadian Football League didn't play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Arkells, a rock band formed in Hamilton, will be performing at the half time show.

Several streets will be completely blocked off today and the city says no lawn parking is allowed in the area on game day.

People are being asked to take a taxi or ride-share, or take transit to avoid traffic headaches.

Kick off is at 6 p.m. CKTB will air the game starting at 5 p.m. with the pre-game show.