Griffiths Performance Physiotherapy becomes certified living wage employer

Griffiths Performance Physiotherapy is joining the ranks of Niagara's Certified Living Wage Employers.

The family run business from Niagara Falls employs two full time staff members, one part time staff member, and one contractor providing physiotherapy services.

Clinic Director and Co-owner Amanda Griffiths says, "We hope to inspire businesses around us to get on board with paying a living wage and to also give back to our community."

There are now 33 certified living wage employers across Niagara.

The living wage reflects what workers need to be paid to live and participate in the community.

The latest calculation puts Niagara's living wage at $18.12 per hour. Ontario's minimum wage is $14.