Grim future for restaurant industry in Canada

Restaurants Canada estimates that 800,000 foodservice jobs have already been lost nationwide due to COVID-19 and might not return if current conditions continue.

The national association releasing details of a recent survey of eateries across Canada.

The associaton has found 4 out of 5 restauarants have laid off workers since March 1st and 70 percent estimate further cutbacks.

Nearly one in 10 have closed permanently and another 18 percent say they may have to close within a month if conditions don't improve.

Restauarants Canada President Shanna Munro says "we’ve been one of the hardest hit so far, with nearly two thirds of our workforce now lost."