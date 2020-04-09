Grim jobless numbers paint devastating picture of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy

It's not good. Statistics Canada has released the unemployment numbers for March and they paint a devastating picture of the toll COVID-19 has taken on our economy.

The agency reporting we lost over a million jobs across the country in March as the crisis began to unfold.

Those job losses sending the unemployment rate to 7.8 percent

In Ontario the rate has climbed from 5.5 percent in February to 7.6 percent in March.

Locally, Niagara's rate went from 5.5 percent to 7.8 representing a loss of 9,200 jobs.

Economists warn the numbers are likely to be even worse when the agency starts collecting April job figures, with millions more Canadians now receiving emergency federal aid.

South of the border 6.6 million people applied for jobless benefits last week alone.

Officials say roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.