Grim new modelling shows Ontario could see 2500-6500 cases of COVID by mid-December

New provincial modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic is out, and there are predictions we could see 2500 cases a day by mid-December if we stay at a 3% growth rate.

If our growth rate hits 5% Ontario will see around 6500 cases a day by mid next month.

The province's seven-day growth average right now is already close to 4%.

Ontario's updated modelling information is showing a major strain on the healthcare sector with ICU occupancy set to "exceed" the problematic 150 bed threshold under any scenario within two weeks.

71 people in long-term care homes have died in Ontario in the last 7 days.

Premier Doug Ford says increasing cases of COVID-19 are ``concerning'' and ``alarming'' after 1575 cases, and 18 more deaths were reported today.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for a two-week partial lockdown in COVID-19 hot spots such as Toronto and Peel Region to put the brakes on transmission.

But Ford blames people for not following public health protocols and says the province is trying to avoid a lockdown.

The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams is asking residents to limit contact with others.

"The numbers are in front of us. The task is in front of us. The solution is here. We know what we have to do."

Niagara announced new measures for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries effective this Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Click here to find out more.