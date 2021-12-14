Grimsby and Port Colborne councils give Niagara regional transit model the green light

A new Niagara regional transit model has received support from two more municipalities.

Grimsby and Port Colborne both approved the proposal to create a single integrated transit commission for the region.

The Port Colborne vote was unanimous while only one councillor objected in Grimsby.

That makes it five municipalities, along with the region, that have approved the change.

The proposal needs two more councils to vote in favour in order to achieve the triple majority required to pass.

Welland the only municipality did not approve the plan so far.

Fort Erie, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls previously gave it the go ahead.