Grimsby CAO placed on administrative leave.

CKTB - NEWS - Harry Schlange

Grimsby's CAO has been placed on administrative leave.

Niagara This Week reports Harry Schlange was put on leave after taking over the job in September.

We don't know why.

A special council meeting scheduled for last night failed to make quorum with only three councillors and the mayor in attendance.

Over the past seven years, Schlange has worked as CAO for the Niagara Region, city of Brampton, and as interim CAO of Norfolk County.

Schlange left the Niagara Region in 2016, after he found himself in conflict with several councillors and then regional chair Alan Caslin.

In 2018, Brampton council, under the leadership of Mayor Patrick Brown, said Schlange was let go "because the city required a new leader to help us take Brampton to the next stage in our community’s future."

Schlange was then hired as interim CAO of Norfolk County and  left the post last summer to work for the town of Grimsby.

