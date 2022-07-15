Grimsby couple charged in historical sexual assault investigations

A Grimsby couple has been charged in connection to sexual offences against children that date back to the 1980's.

Raymond and Sandra Swash have been arrested by York Regional Police following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults that happened between 1987 and 1993.

Two victims reported being sexually assaulted while members of the same church as the suspects.

The first female victim came forward in June saying she was assaulted by two suspects when she was between 13 and 17 years old.

A second female came forward saying she was assaulted by a male when she was between 13 and 14 years old.

64 year old Raymond Swash is facing a number of charges that include four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

61 year old Sandra Swash is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Raymond was a youth pastor and youth leader while the two were members of the Banfield Memorial Church in North York during the late 1980's and early 1990's.

Investigators believe the two accused may have been involved with several church groups in York Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region and possibly other jurisdictions around Ontario.



York police are encouraging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.