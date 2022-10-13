Grimsby fire station and vehicles vandalized

Police are asking people who live near the Grimsby Fire Station on Ontario Street to take a look at their security footage.

A sign, and three fire department vehicles were vandalized with red spray paint during the overnight hours on September 14th, 2022.

The suspect left behind a single canister of red Rust-oleum caliper paint.

Area residents are encouraged to review their CCTV footage and contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935 with any relevant information.