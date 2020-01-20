Grimsby grandpa wins $25,000/year for life 'My wife is happy'
A Grimsby grandpa is all smiles after some lottery luck.
Douglas Smithson, from Grimsby, matched all five main numbers to win a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with Daily Grand in the January 13th draw.
The prize was shared with another winning ticket sold in another province, so the lump sum prize of $500,000 was split, with Douglas receiving a $250,000 prize.
He also won $2 on his ENCORE selection brining his total winnings to $250,002.
This is a first-time major win for the 66-year-old retiree.
“First, I thought it was for a smaller amount, and then I looked again. I was ecstatic!” he smiled, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.
The married father and grandfather plans to take a trip with his wife and put some of his winnings into the bank.
“My wife is happy – and I’m happy!” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Bartlett Convenience on Lake Street in Grimsby.
