Grimsby man arrested after joint Niagara-Halton police investigation

A 69-year-old man has been charged after Halton Regional Police started an investigation in the alleged sale of illegal narcotics from a residence in Niagara back in April.

On Wednesday, Niagara police from the Grimsby office assisted Halton police in executing a search warrant at home on Dunrobin Lane near Winston Road in Grimsby.

During a search of the home and a white 2016 Ford F150 pickup truck, detectives seized about 45g of fentanyl with a street value of $9900, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and $25,000 in cash.

They also seized a spring-assisted switchblade knife.

Stephen Mark O'Sullivan is facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking