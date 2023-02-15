Grimsby man arrested on robbery charges

The investigation began on February 8, 2023, at 12:55 pm, when they responded to a report that a woman had her purse stolen.

The 80 year old victim was walkimg through a parking when the purse was stolen from her arm at a grocery store near the South Service Road and Casablanca Boulevard.

The unknown suspect fled the scene in a Mazda sedan.

Yesterday investigators located and arrested 37 year old Matthew Cameron Norton from Grimsby.

Police believe after the purse was stolen the woman's credit cards were used to buy lottery tickets and gift cards.

Norton is charged with robbery, and unauthorized use of a credit card.